Good gardening starts with the soil: The do’s and don’ts to make and keep your soil healthy

MILWAUKEE -- Good gardening starts with the soil. Find out what you should do and what you shouldn’t do right now to make and keep your soil healthy.

Plan the what, where and when of planting a dozen different vegetable crops from seed directly into your garden in late April.

CLICK HERE to view vegetable gardening spring planting schedule.

Plants living in containers year around need help to survive the winter. See how we protected them from freezing soil and how they fared.

CLICK HERE for more information on successful container gardening.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.