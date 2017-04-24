× Health department brings reality back to Unicorn Frappuccino

Startford, CT (WFSB) — It’s name may be rooted in fantasy, but health officials in a Connecticut town warned that Starbucks’ new Unicorn Frappuccino could have real health consequences.

Last week, the Stratford Health Department posted a warning to its Facebook page.

“While the Unicorn Frappuccino may be pretty to look at, it’s loaded with 59 grams of sugar!” the post read. “That is over two times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association!”

According to the AHA’s website, heart.org, that’s true for women. It recommends limiting sugar to 25 grams, or 100 calories worth, per day.

For men, however, the threshold is higher. The AHA recommends 36 grams, or 150 calories worth, per day.

More information on sugar intake can be found on the AHA’s website here.

The drink also contains 410 calories, 140 of which are from fat.

It’s made with whole milk and topped with whipped cream. Pink powder, creme Frappuccino, mango syrup and a sour blue drizzle are also involved, according to Starbucks.

The complete nutrition facts on the drink can be found here.

However, anyone looking to purchase the beverage is out of luck. Starbucks said it only offered the drink for a few days. The last day was Sunday.