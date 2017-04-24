It’s all about problem solving and having fun: Check out the St. Peter’s Brickbusters Robotics Team

Posted 9:32 am, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:35AM, April 24, 2017

EAST TROY -- It's all about problem solving and having a little fun. Evan spent the morning in East Troy with the St. Peter's Brickbusters Robotics Team.