Looking to unload your basement and make a quick buck? Ways to draw bargain hunters

Garage sales are a great way to get rid of the stuff that's cluttering your home -- and you can make a little extra cash. But in order to do that, you need a plan. Susan Schwarz with The Container Store joins Real Milwaukee to help you attract customers, create deals and stay focused.
