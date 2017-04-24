“McDeathstar:” Not lovin’ them, people blast McDonald’s new uniforms on social media

McDonald’s unveiled new uniforms for employees this month, but a lot of people aren’t lovin’ them!

The fast food chain collaborated with designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas for the new look, but many people turned to social media to slam the lack of color. Words like “dark,” “soul-crushing” and “McDeathstar” are being thrown around.

Others said the uniforms look like something out of “The Hunger Games.”

PHOTO GALLERY

McDonald’s officials said the goal was comfort and contemporary professionalism, and more than 70 percent of restaurant employees surveyed like them.

Look for the new uniforms at a McDonald’s restaurant near you soon.