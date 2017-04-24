× On the road again: Bucks hope to rebound vs. Raptors after poor performance in Game 4

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks continue their playoff push Monday night, April 24th — hoping to rebound after a poor performance in Game 4, but they’ll have to do so on the road, as the series heads back to Toronto.

With the series all tied at 2-2, it’s now a best of three between the Bucks and Raptors, kicking off at 6:00 p.m. at the Air Canada Centre. The Bucks are coming off of what they called their worst game of the series with their loss in Game 4, but that game is now in the past.

Turnovers and missed shots plagued the Bucks in Game 4 at home, not to mention a 33-point performance from Demar Derozan, and now, they’ll have to battle the atmosphere in Toronto as well, but luckily for the Bucks, they’ve won before in Toronto, and know what to expect.

“It’s gonna be loud in there — playoff basketball,” Michael Beasley said.

So Game 5 is a turning point for this series, and after Monday night, the Bucks will return home for Game 6 on Thursday.

