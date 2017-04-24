× Own an older model Dodge or Honda? You may be eligible for a free anti-theft device

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department, the Auto Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM), and the Anti-Vehicle Crime Association of Wisconsin will hold theft deterrent device installation sessions in the next few weeks to address motor vehicle theft in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee police, on Saturday, April 29th and Saturday, May 6th, service technicians from Milwaukee-area automobile dealers will install these devices on specific cars at no cost to the owner.

Installations will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, 3921 W. Lincoln Avenue

City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, 3850 N. 35th Street

At this time, participation in the program is limited to those makes and models of vehicles that data suggests are most likely to be stolen. They include Dodge Caravan and Stratus (2002-2006), Honda Civic (1996-2000), and Honda Accord (1993-1997).

This program has installed theft deterrent devices on hundreds of cars during previous events dating back to 2014. Cars with these devices on them have been shown to be able to effectively resist theft attempts.