Police: 22-year-old Milwaukee man shot in alley near 67th and Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot at while in an alley near 67th and Hope Avenue Monday morning, April 24th.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m.

According to police, the 22-year-old Milwaukee man was in an alley and approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect shot at the victim and fled the scene.

PHOTO GALLERY

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a motive and search for the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.