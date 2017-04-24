Police: 22-year-old Milwaukee man shot in alley near 67th and Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot at while in an alley near 67th and Hope Avenue Monday morning, April 24th.
Officials say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m.
According to police, the 22-year-old Milwaukee man was in an alley and approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect shot at the victim and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police continue to seek a motive and search for the suspect.
Anyone with information should contact police.
