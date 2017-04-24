Police need your help in search for critically missing 15-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a critically missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Akia Harris was last seen near Clovernook and Lima (in the area near 67th and Mill) on Saturday, April 22nd around 7:30 a.m.

She is described as standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a True Religion black and white shirt and True Religion black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.