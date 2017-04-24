Soldier travels from South Korea for girlfriend’s prom in Kansas

Paola, Kansas — It’s over 6,000 miles from Korea to Kansas, but that wasn’t enough to keep Kaleb Bishop from missing prom with his girlfriend at Paola High School on Saturday.

Bishop is a private in the U.S. Army stationed in Seoul, South Korea. He’s a Paola alum, and also the loyal boyfriend of Kaitlyn Hendrickson.

Hendrickson initially thought that Bishop wouldn’t be able to attend, reasonably so, given that he was half a world away.

So the young lady entered the prom walk-in escorted by Bishop’s father, what Kaleb’s dad didn’t know is that Kaleb was waiting at the prom to surprise him.

The crowd cheered as the young man, sharply dressed in his service uniform, approached the stage and gave the unsuspecting dad the best surprise he could imagine.

Kaleb hugged his dad, then took Kaitlyn’s hand. It was certainly a prom night no one will ever forget.