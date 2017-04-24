Summerfest announces U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 headliners
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 during Summerfest’s 50th:
|June 28
|10:00 pm
|Frankie Ballard
|June 29
|4:00 pm
|Tommy Tutone
|5:30 pm
|Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn
|10:00 pm
|Hanson
|June 30
|8:00 pm
|Chris Hawkey
|10:00 pm
|Jerrod Niemann
|July 1
|8:00 pm
|Hey Violet
|10:00 pm
|Bebe Rexha
|July 2
|8:00 pm
|Dylan Scott
|10:00 pm
|Lauren Alaina
|July 4
|8:00 pm
|LANco
|10:00 pm
|High Valley
|July 5
|8:00 pm
|Gnash
|10:00 pm
|James Arthur
|July 6
|8:00 pm
|Tucker Beathard
|9:30 pm
|William Michael Morgan
|July 7
|8:00 pm
|Michelle Branch
|10:00 pm
|Ben Rector
|July 8
|8:00 pm
|Michael Tyler
|10:00 pm
|LOCASH
|July 9
|8:00 pm
|Lauv
|10:00 pm
|Walk Off The Earth
Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to learn more about Summerfest’s 50th celebration and purchase general admission tickets including commemorative tickets celebrating the 50th edition.
Now, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Summerfest Power Pass for $80 and a 3-Day Pass for $45.
Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – July 9th from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3rd.