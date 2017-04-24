Summerfest announces U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 headliners

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 during Summerfest’s 50th:

June 28 10:00 pm Frankie Ballard
June 29   4:00 pm Tommy Tutone
    5:30 pm Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn
  10:00 pm Hanson
June 30   8:00 pm Chris Hawkey
  10:00 pm Jerrod Niemann
July 1   8:00 pm Hey Violet
  10:00 pm         Bebe Rexha
July 2                   8:00 pm         Dylan Scott
  10:00 pm         Lauren Alaina
July 4     8:00 pm LANco
  10:00 pm         High Valley
July 5     8:00 pm Gnash
  10:00 pm James Arthur
July 6   8:00 pm Tucker Beathard
    9:30 pm         William Michael Morgan
July 7   8:00 pm Michelle Branch
  10:00 pm         Ben Rector
July 8     8:00 pm Michael Tyler
  10:00 pm LOCASH
July 9   8:00 pm Lauv
              10:00 pm         Walk Off The Earth

Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to learn more about Summerfest’s 50th celebration and purchase general admission tickets including commemorative tickets celebrating the 50th edition.

Now, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Summerfest Power Pass for $80 and a 3-Day Pass for $45.

 

 

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – July 9th from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3rd.