Summerfest announces U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 headliners

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1 during Summerfest’s 50th:

June 28 10:00 pm Frankie Ballard June 29 4:00 pm Tommy Tutone 5:30 pm Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn 10:00 pm Hanson June 30 8:00 pm Chris Hawkey 10:00 pm Jerrod Niemann July 1 8:00 pm Hey Violet 10:00 pm Bebe Rexha July 2 8:00 pm Dylan Scott 10:00 pm Lauren Alaina July 4 8:00 pm LANco 10:00 pm High Valley July 5 8:00 pm Gnash 10:00 pm James Arthur July 6 8:00 pm Tucker Beathard 9:30 pm William Michael Morgan July 7 8:00 pm Michelle Branch 10:00 pm Ben Rector July 8 8:00 pm Michael Tyler 10:00 pm LOCASH July 9 8:00 pm Lauv 10:00 pm Walk Off The Earth

Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to learn more about Summerfest’s 50th celebration and purchase general admission tickets including commemorative tickets celebrating the 50th edition.

Now, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Summerfest Power Pass for $80 and a 3-Day Pass for $45.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – July 9th from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3rd.