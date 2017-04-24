“They are gelling:” Who’s On Third hosts quite the crowd for official Milwaukee Bucks watch party

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks dropped Game 5 vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road on Monday night, April 24th — falling 118-93. The Raptors now lead the series 3-2. Despite the loss, there was still excitement at the Bucks’ official watch party, where hundreds of fans packed “Who’s On Third” to cheer the deer during this playoff push.

Of course, Bucks fans were hoping for a victory. So many fans came out for the watch party that some had to watch the game from the sidewalk.

During an away game, when you come to the official Bucks watch party, you can expect lots of energy, great company and a chance to cheer the deer.

“We have a good, solid team, a young team,” Joe Valent said.

“We’re just trying to pull an upset and be the underdogs,” John Green said.

Green didn’t expect to be watching the game from the sidewalk, but the massive crowd that packed Who’s on Third didn’t leave much room for fans who showed up after the opening tip.

“Win or lose, we are here with you. Thank you! Play hard, win hard,” Green said.

From fair-weather fans, to life-long followers, there was a reason to be happy and have a fun, playoff atmosphere right here in Milwaukee.

“I think they are gelling. They are really working as a team,” Cindy Kaczmarowski said.

The Bucks return to Milwaukee on Thursday, April 27th for Game 6.