Twin girls who gained national attention for their different skin colors celebrate 1st birthday

Happy first birthday to two unique sisters! Twin girls from Illinois — Kalani and Jarani Dean — received a lot of attention back in January, because of their looks: Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, and Jarani has dark skin and brown eyes.

The girls’ parents are Whitney Meyer and Tomas Dean, from Quincy, Illinois. Since the girls were born, Meyer has been posting pictures of the sisters and their family gained national attention.

Now, the two are celebrating turning one! Mary-Kathryn Nourse of Elite Photography in Grafton, had the opportunity to photograph the girls to mark their one-year milestone.

Just precious!