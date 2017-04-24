Washington County: 55-year-old man suffers injuries from flying glass after turkey hits windshield

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a turkey struck the windshield of his vehicle in the 3000 block of Highway Q in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the turkey was attempting to take flight from the ditch area when it hit the windshield.

PHOTO GALLERY

The 55-year-old Village of Richfield man sustained injuries after being cut by flying glass as the turkey caused pretty significant damage to the windshield.

No other details were released.