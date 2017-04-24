× Washington County man claims $75,000 Badger 5 jackpot

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Washington County man is the lucky winner of the $75,000 jackpot from the Thursday, April 20 Badger 5 drawing.

The ticket purchased at Piggly Wiggly at 1234 Highway 175 in Hubertus.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. Bader’s ticket matched the winning numbers of 8, 9, 15, 16 and 23.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $37,000 for tonight’s drawing.

How to Play

Each play costs $1 and you can choose five different numbers from 1 to 31. The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until there is a winner. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing.