After 2012 immigration resolution, Milwaukee Co. warned by own lawyers of risk to federal funding

MILWAUKEE -- A federal judge on Tuesday, April 25th blocked any attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to withhold funding from Milwaukee and eight other "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration authorities, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. Tuesday's ruling came as some Milwaukee County politicians were refusing to comply with the administration's order.

Millions of dollars are at stake for Milwaukee County if President Trump's administration were to cut federal grant funding over a county policy that tries to limit cooperation with immigration agents. FOX6 News has learned the county's own lawyers warned earlier this year that the policy put federal funding at risk.

In the days since President Trump's administration threatened to cut Milwaukee County's funding if the county couldn't show evidence that it cooperates with immigration agents, city and county leaders have reacted with shock.

"Why it was we got on that list, or how we got on that list, I'm not exactly sure," Peggy West, Milwaukee County supervisor said.

FOX6 News has learned it's because of a 2012 resolution where the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors tried to limit the county's cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After President Trump took office, the county's own lawyers warned in a memo that the resolution from five years ago "may put at risk federal grant funding."

Steve Taylor was one of four supervisors who voted against the resolution.

"I've been on the board for five years, and I bang my head against the wall sometimes at the decisions that they make, and I wouldn't be surprised that they don't want to rescind it because it would be admitting that they were wrong," Taylor said.

West, one of the resolution's main supporters, said Tuesday she's not backing down, even if President Trump's administration threatens to cut funding.

"I am going to stand firm in my resolve in that, no, I will not vote to rescind it," West said.

In 2012, the board acknowledge that "the Milwaukee County sheriff has broad latitude" on the immigration issue. Sheriff Clarke has a policy of cooperating with ICE, and said Monday he "welcomed" President Trump's administrations letter to the county.