April 25
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Turn in red Sendik’s plastic bag, get FREE admission to Milw. Art Museum
-
Created by an artist: Get your hands on T-shirts designed for Summerfest’s 50th
-
Heath Ledger as you’ve never seen him
-
Show must go on: Shorewood HS helps UWM’s “Arcadia” production move forward in new theater
-
Music classrooms cleaned, ready for students after fire at UWM’s Peck School of the Arts
-
-
5-year-old California boy missing after now-jailed dad found passed out in park
-
Joseph Jakubowski appears in federal court after NEW charges filed against him
-
Violent Femmes, Echo & the Bunnymen to play the BMO Harris Pavilion Friday, July 21
-
Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15th
-
“Too close to home:” Pursuit ensues after shots fired in parking lot of The Shooters Shop
-
-
Fire, believed accidental, causes estimated $1M damage to UWM’s Peck School of the Arts
-
Oak Creek maker of tiny homes is on the cutting edge of house design
-
Behind the scenes look at the longest running home improvement show in the country