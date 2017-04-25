× Brand new beer garden opens May 5th in Whitnall Park!

GREENDALE — A brand new, permanent beer garden will open Friday, May 5th in Milwaukee’s Whitnall Park, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced Tuesday, April 25th.

According to a news release from Abele’s office, the new beer garden will be located along the Root River Parkway, and it’ll offer 24 craft beer tap handles, food, non-alcoholic beverages and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“Whitnall Park has always been one of the most popular stops for the Traveling Beer Garden over the past few years and we saw great crowds for a pop-up beer garden in the middle of February,” said Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle in the release. “Transforming this site into a permanent location was an easy decision.”

The beer garden will feature 12 Sprecher beers and hard sodas on the Sprecher firetruck. Twelve taps on a second beer trailer will serve a rotating selection of beers from local and regional breweries. The opening day line-up will include beers from Lakefront Brewery, New Glarus, Wisconsin Brewing, MKE Brewing, Brenner Brewing, Bells, Founders and Leinenkugel, according to the release.

“Like all of our Milwaukee County beer gardens, revenue raised from the Whitnall Park Beer Garden will go back into improving the parks,” said County Executive Chris Abele in the release. “Our partnership with Sprecher and the Traveling Beer Garden helped fund several upgrades to Whitnall Park over the winter, including a new patio area, new lighting, and new tables. Visiting the beer garden is one of the most enjoyable ways to help support your county parks. ”

Patrons who bring their own glassware (pints or steins) will pay refill rates and souvenir beer garden steins will also be available to purchase. In addition to the beer, the food menu will include hotdogs, burgers, pizza, ice cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels and snacks. A monthly Sunday pig roast with live music is also scheduled.

Whitnall Park Beer Garden will open from 4:00-9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays and 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. on weekends. Last call will be at 9:00 p.m.

