Caught on camera: Suspects sought in armed robbery of car dealership

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Badger Auto Sales on Monday, April 17th.

The suspects walked onto the dealership’s lot just after 4:00 p.m. and approached two victims, who were customers at the business. The suspects, armed with guns, stole cash and other belongings from the victims and fled the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, between 20-23 years-old, approximately 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, with a thin build, dreadlocks, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, between 28-32 years-old, approximately 6’2” tall, and between 250-270 pounds. He has a stocky build, short black hair, and a full bear. He was last seen wearing gold framed tinted glasses, a maroon sweater vest, a white dress shirt, and dark dress pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.