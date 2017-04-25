Milwaukee police: Man shot, suffered serious injuries near 38th and Wright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 38th and Wright on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday evening, April 25th.

Officials say an adult male was shot around 4:30 p.m. during circumstances that are still under investigation. The victim suffered serious injuries and was driven to the hospital by acquaintances.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is seeking suspects.

