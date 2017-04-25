× FOX6 News: Proud winners of 3 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2017

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is proud to announce that it has been awarded three Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

FOX6 News won regional awards for the following categories and stories:

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971; the awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.