Honor Flight begins accepting applications from veterans of Vietnam War

MILWAUKEE — Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has announced that, beginning Monday, May 1, the organization will begin accepting applications from veterans of the Vietnam War.

An online application will be available at starsandstripeshonorflight.org beginning Monday, May 1. WWII and Korean War veterans who apply, whether online or with a paper application, will still receive priority. However, the organization expects to begin flying large numbers of Vietnam veterans beginning with the September 16th Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Flights are also scheduled for

Saturday, October 14 and Saturday, November 4.

A Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is a one day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC for a WWII veteran, Korean War veteran, Vietnam War veteran or terminally ill veteran of any conflict to see the memorials that were built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and appreciation for their service. The flights originate from and return to Mitchell International Airport.

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 organization, and the flights are funded completely by individual and corporate donations. Approximately $.98 of every donated dollar goes directly to flying veterans.