Janesville fugitive who sparked nationwide manhunt to appear in state and federal court

MADISON — 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski will appear in state and federal court on Tuesday, April 25th.

Jakubowski stands accused of burglarizing a gun store in Janesville, torching his own vehicle, and mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump (also sending 25 copies to government agencies and others) apparently threatening public officials, schools and churches — before vanishing — setting off a 10-day, nationwide manhunt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western of District of Wisconsin said Wednesday, April 19th Jakubowski now faces charges for allegedly stealing 18 firearms and two silencers from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville on April 4th, and for being a felon in possession of firearms. His initial theft charges accounted for two firearms and two silencers.

In addition to the federal charges, Jakubowski faces the following charges at the state level, filed out of Rock County:

Burglary — arm self with dangerous weapon

Theft — Written lease – special facts

Possession of burglarious tools

Jakubowski on Monday, April 17th appeared in court in Rock County for the first time after his capture April 14th in Vernon County. Cash bond was set at $30,000 — $10,000 on each of the three charges he faces out of Rock County.

During that court appearance, we learned for the first time that on the day of the alleged gun shop burglary, Jakubowski is accused of placing a fake bomb at a gas station on the other end of town — to send police that way.

“That ended up not going as he had planned. It was discovered by the clerk. It was discarded, and police were at the burglary location very quickly,” Rich Sullivan, prosecutor said.

FOX6 News found the clerk who discovered the device — a little more than six miles away from the gun shop. The clerk said the fake bomb looked like a basket with bottles inside, wrapped in black tape. She told FOX6 News she threw the device away.

A tipster led investigators to a farm in Vernon County Friday, April 14th where Jakubowski was taken into custody without incident. In his possession were four handguns, a long gun and ammunition — leaving many stolen weapons unaccounted for, as he is accused of stealing a total of 18 firearms from the gun store.