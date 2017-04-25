× Milwaukee VA hosts free electronics recycling event; 40K pounds collected in 2016

MILWAUKEE — The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center on Tuesday, April 25th is hosting a free electronics recycling event.

According to a news release from VA officials, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., people can show up to the drop-off site on Gold Star Drive, and get rid of electronics like old televisions, computer monitors, fax machines, cell

phones, DVD players, VCRs, printers, computer equipment, radios and tape players.

Home appliances such as microwaves and refrigerators will not be accepted.

To reach the drop-off location, you’re asked to take General Mitchell Boulevard or Zablocki Drive toward

American War Mothers Avenue in the cemetery and follow the signs.

CLICK HERE for a map and more information about this event.

Staff will be on hand to help you unload electronics.

The Milwaukee VA has partnered with with UNICOR to recycle these items at no cost to the government.

The team hoped to collect 12 pallets of electronics last year, but far surpassed that, collecting 57 pallets and 40,000 pounds of electronics that were recycled and kept out of landfills.