× Missing, endangered 88-year-old man believed to be headed to WI from Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an endangered missing person — an 88-year-old man believed to be headed to Wisconsin from Florida. He was last spotted in Tennessee.

According to sheriff’s officials, Richard Schilter, a man who is from Washington County, is believed to be headed to Wisconsin via Highway 55/57. He’s driving a dark blue 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with Wisconsin license plates 202-366F that’s pulling a trailer.

Schilter stands 5’10” tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he has difficulty walking and standing, and wears a medical alert bracelet. He has medical issues and memory problems.