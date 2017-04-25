× Movie money: Police in Hartford investigate several incidents involving counterfeit $100 bills

HARTFORD — Police in Hartford are investigating several instances of individuals passing counterfeit $100 bills — movie money.

The look authentic, but say “For Cinema Use Only” on the front and back of the bills.

These bills are prop money used for motion pictures.

Hartford police ask that you report any information you may have that could help with this investigation.

