MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Theatre officially became the Miller High Life Theater on Tuesday, April 25th.

New signs were hung, making the name change official.

MillerCoors recently reached a deal worth about $1.8 million for naming rights to the theater.

HAPPENING NOW! Welcome Miller High Life Theatre – formerly known as the Milwaukee Theatre! Same iconic venue, new name, thx to @MillerCoors pic.twitter.com/XY4PR18gp0 — Milwaukee Theatre (@MkeTheatre) April 25, 2017