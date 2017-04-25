× Newest Meijer store in SE Wisconsin now open at 60th and Layton in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — The newest Meijer store in SE Wisconsin opened Tuesday, April 25th in Greenfield.

The 192,000-square-foot Greenfield Meijer store, located at 60th and Layton, is one of two new stores opening in SE Wisconsin this spring.

Another is set to open in West Bend on May 16th.

Meijer will offer special promotions and events to mark both of these grand openings.

The new store is one of seven new Meijer supercenters opening this year and part of an investment of more than $375 million in Wisconsin and across the Midwest, which includes six other new stores and 22 different remodel projects throughout its six-state footprint.

The Greenfield store is the seventh Meijer store to open in Wisconsin. Two additional Meijer stores in West Bend and Howard will open on May 16th.