MILWAUKEE -- From childcare to college to cellphone bills -- parents pay a steep price for their kids. And with Mother's Day approaching, what better time to break down the price of a parent's love? Local financial professional Nick Foulks with Drake and Associates joins Real Milwaukee with some advice on cutting down some of the biggest costs related to kids.
Parents pay a steep price for their kids: How to manage the expenses
-
Grab your white coats and goggles! Experiments that will get your kids excited about science
-
$2K for sneakers?! Most are never worn! They’ve become collector’s items; value increases over time
-
“It’s every kid’s dream:” Proud parents make their way to Milwaukee for start of NCAA tourney
-
“We’re really excited:” The Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club on Sherman Boulevard has a new look
-
Sticker shock: Raising a child could cost you nearly a quarter of a million dollars!
-
-
Teachers welcome standing desks in the classroom
-
“Traditional clothes, sometimes they distract:” Committee votes to send uniform proposal to full MPS board
-
Looking sickly due to a lack of sun? Some ways to perk up your pale, dry skin
-
“What’s going to happen?” Parents concerned about plan to consolidate Lincoln Intermediate in West Allis
-
Foster parents concerned companies driving foster kids not safe
-
-
“It’s a lot of fun:” Admirals players balance being hockey stars and parents
-
Have a toddler or preschooler? How to help them do things themselves
-
MPS Family Forum: Parents and kids learn how to make the right choices to thrive