× Paul Simon is Summerfest’s last American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner for the 50th

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials are excited to announce the final major show of Summerfest’s 50th. Paul Simon will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 30, 2017 with special guest Brandi Carlile.

Tickets for Paul Simon with special guest Brandi Carlile go on sale Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:00 am CDT. Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.