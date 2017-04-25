× Police: 2 in custody after police pursuit, crash that ended in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY — A police pursuit ends with a crash at Santa Monica at Chateau in Whitefish Bay on Tuesday morning, April 25th.

Officials tell FOX6 News that after the crash, the suspects in the car bailed out. Officers fanned out and two suspects were taken into custody.

The Whitefish Bay police chief confirms that schools in the neighborhoods near where this all happened were put on lockdown for a short time as a precaution. But that lockdown has since been lifted.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.