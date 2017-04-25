× Precautionary boil, bottled drinking water advisory issued for Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood Waterworks announced on Tuesday, April 25th that it had an approximate 55 percent pressure loss in its water system due to Milwaukee Waterworks maintenance projects.

Officials say when the water pressure returns to normal after 11:00 a.m., it will spit air and also run cloudy. The Wisconsin DNR requires us to collect two water samples following a loss of water pressure — and recommends that you not drink or use it for potable purposes until samples verify that it is safe.

You may use the water for washing and flushing when it comes back on, but not for drinking.

Officials say continue to drink water you set aside, or buy bottled water, or boil your water for one minute and cool it before drinking it until they notify residents the water tested “safe.”

Officials anticipate the boil advisory to be in effect for a minimum of 48 hours.

