President Trump, Governor Walker discuss Wisconsin dairy dispute

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with President Donald Trump about the nearly 40 Wisconsin dairy farmers desperately seeking help after being dropped by their milk buyer following a Canadian policy change.

Walker told President Trump on Twitter Tuesday, April 25th that it was “great” to speak to him that morning and thanked him for supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. A spokesman for Walker didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking more detail.

.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS It was great to talk to you this morning. Thanks for supporting WI dairy farmers!!! — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 25, 2017

.@POTUS Thank you for taking action to protect WI dairy farmers! https://t.co/3d8S0LVObB — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) April 25, 2017

President Trump referenced the crisis a few hours earlier on Twitter, saying Canada has made business for dairy farmers in Wisconsin “and other border states” difficult.

Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017

President Trump, when visiting Wisconsin last week, vowed to help the farms dropped by Grassland Dairy.

Dan Smith, a state agriculture administrator, says 39 of 58 farms still need buyers but about half of those have leads.