Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates

Posted 6:27 am, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:38AM, April 25, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Tuesday, April 25th the lineup of headliners slated for the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee will feature the following headliners:

June 28 8:00 pm

10:00 pm

 SHAED

MisterWives
June 29 4:00 pm

8:00 pm

9:30 pm

 Fishbone

Terry Hanck Band

Peter Wolf
June 30 10:00 pm Joss Stone
July 1  4:00 pm

10:00 pm

 Tonic

Collective Soul
July 2 6:00 pm

10:00 pm

 Danny Gokey

Andy Grammer
July 4 10:00 pm IshDARR
July 5 9:30 pm NEEDTOBREATHE
July 6 7:30 pm

9:45 pm

 J Boog

Slightly Stoopid
July 7 10:00 pm Phil Vassar
July 8 5:30 pm

10:00pm

 HOTEL CALIFORNIA / A Salute to the Eagles

Dennis De Young: The Music of Styx
July 9 8:00 pm

9:45 pm

 The Steepwater Band

Blackberry Smoke

 