Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Tuesday, April 25th the lineup of headliners slated for the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee during Summerfest’s 50th.
The Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee will feature the following headliners:
|June 28
|8:00 pm
10:00 pm
|SHAED
MisterWives
|June 29
|4:00 pm
8:00 pm
9:30 pm
|Fishbone
Terry Hanck Band
Peter Wolf
|June 30
|10:00 pm
|Joss Stone
|July 1
|4:00 pm
10:00 pm
|Tonic
Collective Soul
|July 2
|6:00 pm
10:00 pm
|Danny Gokey
Andy Grammer
|July 4
|10:00 pm
|IshDARR
|July 5
|9:30 pm
|NEEDTOBREATHE
|July 6
|7:30 pm
9:45 pm
|J Boog
Slightly Stoopid
|July 7
|10:00 pm
|Phil Vassar
|July 8
|5:30 pm
10:00pm
|HOTEL CALIFORNIA / A Salute to the Eagles
Dennis De Young: The Music of Styx
|July 9
|8:00 pm
9:45 pm
|The Steepwater Band
Blackberry Smoke