× Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Tuesday, April 25th the lineup of headliners slated for the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee will feature the following headliners: