This weekend, more than 60 artists’ studios will open their doors to the public

KENOSHA -- This weekend, more than 60 artists' studios in Racine and Kenosha will open their doors to the public. Carl spent the morning previewing the 7th year of "get bEHIND the aRTS."

get bEHIND the aRTS is a collective of Racine and Kenosha artists and supporters of the arts. Formed 2010, in part, through the efforts of the Wisconsin Arts Board, the group strives to promote local talent, broaden art audiences and take an active role in creating and sustaining a vibrate and creative community through cultural tourism.

