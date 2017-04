× Mysterious fire leads to discovery of human remains at home in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities investigate a mysterious fire in a Jefferson County town. When it is over, investigators discover human remains — in fact, what could be the remains of two human bodies.

A pole barn went up in flames around 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24th. Home video captured the fire and response.

Officials confirm them discovered human remains inside. The main house was also burning — and the fires are being investigated as arson.

“He runs upstairs. He’s screaming, “Mommy, mommy, mommy. There’s a fire,” said neighbor Naomi Burgess. “The smoke was getting bigger, covering the air everywhere.”

Burgess¬†told FOX6 News the men were moving out belongings the past week. She was told one official served the men with eviction papers last weekend — as they were renters. That official told the neighbors they threatened to burn down the place at that time.

“We had a deputy show up at our house. She evacuated us, said ‘You need to go, there is explosives.’ Packed the children up in a hurry, got their backpacks. Pulling out of our driveway, we see police with their weapons drawn pulling up to the house here,”¬†Burgess said.

Jefferson County officials are keeping quiet about this case right now. They are awaiting autopsy results.

The neighbor said before the fire, someone pulled a large vehicle in front of the driveway to block firefighting efforts — and surrounded the barn with other vehicles.

“It just seems to me it was a premeditated thing. very odd,” Burgess said.

43.143892 -88.597323