A taste of Italy: A low-carb version of the country’s famous pasta Carbonara

MILWAUKEE -- After recently returning from Rome, Angelica decided to do a low-carb option of Italy's famous pasta Carbonara.

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

Courtesy: Adapted from Emeril Lagasse

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 1 large spaghetti squash, about 2 pounds, halved and seeded
  • ½ lb bacon or pancetta, cut into small strips crosswise
  • 1 tbsp minced shallot
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 1 whole egg plus 2 egg yolks
  • 1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley leaves

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Place cut side of spaghetti squash down on a baking sheet and cook for 40 minutes.  When cooked, shred the squash with a fork and transfer to a large bowl.
  2. In a large sauté pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until it becomes a light brown, but is not yet crispy.  Pour off most of the fat and then add the shallots and garlic.   Sauté for 1 minute until the garlic and shallots are fragrant and begin to caramelize.  Add the white wine and cook until the liquid has completely evaporated.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs together with the cheese and the parsley.  Season with the salt and pepper.
  4. Combine the eggs with the bacon mixture, warming the eggs in the pan – but DO NOT let the eggs cook through.  Add the spaghetti squash and toss to thoroughly combine until squash is heated through.
  5. Serve immediately and top with more cheese and parsley if you’d like.