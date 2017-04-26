A taste of Italy: A low-carb version of the country’s famous pasta Carbonara

MILWAUKEE -- After recently returning from Rome, Angelica decided to do a low-carb option of Italy's famous pasta Carbonara.
Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
Courtesy: Adapted from Emeril Lagasse
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 large spaghetti squash, about 2 pounds, halved and seeded
- ½ lb bacon or pancetta, cut into small strips crosswise
- 1 tbsp minced shallot
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 whole egg plus 2 egg yolks
- 1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley leaves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place cut side of spaghetti squash down on a baking sheet and cook for 40 minutes. When cooked, shred the squash with a fork and transfer to a large bowl.
- In a large sauté pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until it becomes a light brown, but is not yet crispy. Pour off most of the fat and then add the shallots and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute until the garlic and shallots are fragrant and begin to caramelize. Add the white wine and cook until the liquid has completely evaporated.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs together with the cheese and the parsley. Season with the salt and pepper.
- Combine the eggs with the bacon mixture, warming the eggs in the pan – but DO NOT let the eggs cook through. Add the spaghetti squash and toss to thoroughly combine until squash is heated through.
- Serve immediately and top with more cheese and parsley if you’d like.