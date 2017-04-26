“A universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz:” Chicago the musical is in Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE -- Right now, Chicago the musical is taking over the Marcus Center. From Broadway to the Brew City -- Milwaukee native, Daniel Gutierrez, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details about the the show. You can see Chicago the musical right now until April 30th at the Marcus Center.

About Chicago (website)

A true New York City institution, CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping-song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards®, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations.

It's also no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers.

Student Rush is available for Chicago. Here are the details:

• $25 tickets

• Available two hours prior to each performance

• One ticket per valid high school / college ID per person

• Cash only

• Subject to availability

Please call the Marcus Center box office with any questions 414-273-7206.