Bill would let victims, witnesses block body camera releases

MADISON — Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill that would allow crime victims, witnesses and property owners to block the public release of some police body camera footage.

Under the bill, if the footage was taken in a place where someone has a reasonable expectation of privacy police would need permission from any victims, witnesses or a property owner to release the footage. Footage shot in public places could still be released.

The measure also would exempt any footage not related to an injury, death, arrest or search from the state’s open records law.

Rep. Jesse Kremer and Sen. Patrick Testin wrote in a memo seeking co-sponsors that technological advances are welcome but they also create a decay of public privacy.