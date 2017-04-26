× Shorewood boil advisory canceled, water samples show no bacterial contamination

SHOREWOOD — The Village of Shorewood’s precautionary boil/bottled drinking water advisory is no longer in effect.

The Wisconsin DNR informed the Shorewood Water Works that drinking water samples drawn on Wednesday, April 26th showed no indication of bacterial contamination.

On Tuesday morning, City of Milwaukee Water Works crews were working on a water main project on E. Locust St. between N. Farwell and N. Downer Avenues. In order to work on the water main, 14 valves were closed to allow for a dry environment. By closing these valves, water pressure in Shorewood dropped to an unanticipated level. This drop in pressure prompted officials to issue the “boil water advisory” as a precaution.

Again, the boil water advisory is no longer effect. The water is safe.