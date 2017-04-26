For thousands of years, acupuncture has been a helpful therapy for some people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VIEW -- Acupuncture is a form of treatment designed to help both physical and psychological conditions. It dates back thousands of years, but Carl is giving it a try for the first time this morning.

About Milwaukee Community Acupuncture (website)

Milwaukee Community Acupuncture is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable healthcare options through acupuncture, herbal medicine and other integrative modalities. Individualized acupuncture treatments are offered in a peaceful communal setting and charged on a “pay what you can” sliding scale of $15-­40. Our purpose is to break down the barriers to healthcare and share the benefits of acupuncture in hopes of bringing physical and emotional health to our community as a whole.

