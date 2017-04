× Frozen, The Lion King, Indiana Jones: Disney unveils release dates upcoming films

Disney has revealed release dates for some upcoming big films!

A live-action version of “The Lion King” is set to arrive in July 2019.

The sequel to the smash hit “Frozen” will debut in November 2019.

A fifth “Indiana Jones” movie is slated for July 10, 2020. Steven Spielberg is set to direct this latest flick — and Harrison Ford, who will be nearly 78 years old when the film opens, is back as “Indy.”