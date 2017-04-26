× Glendale police: Suspect in custody in connection with theft at The Brick Pub & Grill

GLENDALE — Glendale police say the suspect wanted in connection with the theft from The Brick Pub & Grill has been taken into custody and the property taken was recovered.

Video from inside the establishment showed a group of people leaving their table, and one of them accidentally left behind an envelope full of cash. That’s when the video shows the suspect walk up, grab the envelope and walk out.

