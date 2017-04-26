× Inquest: Fellow inmate says he warned officials, knew Terrill Thomas needed water

MILWAUKEE — A key witness and a change of heart. On day three of the inquest into the death of Terrill Thomas, prosecutors brought in an inmate who was on the same floor as Thomas.

Thomas died from dehydration — and it was revealed this week his water had been cut off for seven days.

Prosecutors say Marcus Berry told them in an interview he warned jail staff repeatedly that Thomas needed water. He was supposed to talk about that on the stand on Wednesday, April 26th. But Berry had other plans.

“I let them know already so they can investigate, so they can, you know, look into it, to see what was going on wrong but, other than that, I’m not trying to testify on the state level because of you. I’m not fond of you,” Berry testified.

Prosecutors then turned to the Milwaukee police detective who did interview Berry. The detective said Berry noted that Thomas repeatedly told jail staff he had no water in his cell.

“Mr. Berry said that starting on Monday, and every day after that, Thomas asked every C.O. for water because the water in his cell was shut off,” said Kyle Mrozinski, Milwaukee police detective.

Thomas was in jail on charges he shot a man outside his home, then opened fire inside the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Prosecutors say Thomas, who had been diagnosed as bi-polar, was having a mental breakdown.

Late Wednesday morning, prosecutors played a recording of what they say is a jail call Berry made to his mom shortly after Thomas’ death.

“I said ‘That man in there dying,’ and then around 7:30, 8:00, I told the man when he was leaving, I said, ‘Look, it’s gonna be your fault if that man die. It’s gonna be your fault ’cause he needs water right now and you not giving it to him, it’s gonna be your fault. And sure enough, that man died.”

In the afternoon, FOX6 News was one of only two outlets allowed to tour the cell block with the jury. From Berry’s old cell, you can see Thomas’ old cell clearly.