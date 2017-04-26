× Just released: River Rhythms lineup includes Celtica Pipes Rock, Willy Porter and more

MILWAUKEE — The Westown Association revealed on Wednesday, April 26th its musical line-up for the 2017 River Rhythms Season.

The lineup includes performers like Celtica Pipes Rock, BROTHER and King Solomon.

The free concert series begins its season on June 14th with Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson.

Free concerts continue each Wednesday until August 30th from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in Pere Marquette Park, on Old World Third Street between Kilbourn and State Streets.

