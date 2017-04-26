× Kenosha police: Stabbing victim in critical condition with life-threatening injuries

KENOSHA — The victim in the Tuesday stabbing at Bradford High School in Kenosha is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say charges have been forwarded to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for first-degree reckless endangering safety. A decision on whether charges will be filed is expected to come on Thursday or Friday.

Kenosha police say the investigation determine this incident was not a random act — the victim and suspect had “prior associations.”

