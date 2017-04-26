× Lawsuit over Wisconsin baked goods ban heads to court

MILWAUKEE — Three Wisconsin women are going to court in their quest to sell their homemade baked goods to the public.

Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that ban the sale of cookies, muffins and other homemade bakery to the public. Wisconsin requires sellers to get a license, which requires renting or building a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying multiple fees.

Lisa Kivirist, Kriss Marion and Dela Ends will take their fight against the ban to a judge in Lafayette County Thursday.

A bill in the Wisconsin Senate would allow the sale of homemade baked goods. Similar bills have passed the Senate, but have died in the Assembly because of opposition from Speaker Robin Vos, who says the bill would hurt commercial enterprises.