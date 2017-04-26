× Mark your calendar: Gin Blossoms to headline Festa Italiana on July 22nd

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana announced on Wednesday, April 26th that the Grammy-nominated Gin Blossoms will headline the festival Saturday, July 22nd.

Gin Blossoms are known for their fusion of Melodic Rock, Pop, Folk and Country and for their many hits including: “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road.” Robin, Jesse, Bill and Scotty have sold over 10 million records and are one of the most in demand 90’s live artists who began at the end of the grunge era. This February, the band returned to the studio to record a new album that will be released this summer.

Additional Saturday entertainment will feature Violin Femmes Starring Bella Electric Strings, a powerful, all-female strings act, and Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, the ultimate HEART tribute band.

Festa Italiana is set to be held at Maier Festival Park from July 21 – 23.