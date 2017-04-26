Milwaukee police: Suspect sought for robbing Mitchell Street Bank

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery of the Mitchell Street Bank near 10th and Mitchell on Friday, April 21st.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank around 10:30 a.m. that Friday. He implied that he had a weapon, demanded and obtained money, then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 25 to 30 years old, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, medium build, with a beard, wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles and red trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.