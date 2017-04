× Police: Shots fired at business near 59th and Burnham in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating a report of shots fired at a business near 59th and Burnham on Wednesday evening, April 26th.

Officers were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. Arriving officers located evidence of shots being fired in that area.

But at this time, there is no information indicating anyone was hit by gunfire.

